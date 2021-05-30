US imports Iranian oil after 30 years of sanctions: EIA

Despite the severe sanctions imposed on Iran’s energy sector by the White House, the US nonetheless imported a substantial batch of crude from Iran for the first time in 30 years, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported. The department did not provide information on how the Iranian imports showed up on its log, despite current US restrictions banning any nation from purchasing oil from Iran. The US reportedly imported an estimated 36,000 barrels per day in October 2020, according to data tracked by the EIA. In March, the import volumes of Iranian crude reportedly totalled at 33,000 barrels per day. That marks the first delivery of Iranian crude to the US since 1991, when the country was shipping up to 64,000 barrels per day. However, the US energy department recorded another delivery of Iranian crude in 2020. In August, Washington confiscated 1.16 million barrels of Iranian-sourced oil aboard four tankers that were allegedly transporting the fuel to Venezuela. The US has imposed sanctions against Iran since 1984, banning all arms sales and American aid to the nation.













