Cryptos remain bearish with bitcoin falls to $34,458

Crypto market continued with bearish trend on Saturday with all major digital currencies facing over six percent downward slide. As of 1345 GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 6.84 percent to reach $34,458. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $645 billion. On the other hand, ethereum (ETH) shed 8.87 percent to reach $2,367. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $274 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 7.12 percent to reach $0.843. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $84.2 billion after this decrease. Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.41 with a 10.23 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $45 billion with this decrease. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) shed 6.63 percent to reach $0.296. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $38.3 billion. The world’s biggest digital assets have been trying to recover after a brutal last week that saw their price tumble 50 percent from all-time highs. Last week’s collapse of the cryptocurrency market was sparked by crackdowns on virtual currencies in China and the US.













