Covid-19: Pharma firms urged to back knowledge-sharing platform

Dramatically increasing global manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, and ensuring equitable access, is the fastest way to end the pandemic, said the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Speaking during his latest briefing from Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pushed for more developers to support the Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), the voluntary platform for sharing scientific knowledge, data and intellectual property. “We’re holding the door open for pharmaceutical companies that have become household names, although too few households have benefited from the life-saving tools they have developed”, he said. “They control the IP that can save lives today, end this pandemic soon and prevent future epidemics from spiraling out of control and undermining health, economies and national security”. Tedros explained that contributing to C-TAP will allow qualified producers across the world to manufacture products against Covid-19.













