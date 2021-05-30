In a first, tax collection in country crosses Rs 4 trillion

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its efforts in achieving a historic milestone of tax collection crossing Rs 4,000 billion in one year for the first time in the county’s history.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, said that achievement of such milestone reflects the broad-based economic policies of his government. “I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr (year) for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt. policies,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said that country’s economy is back on growth path as he had predicted before two years in April 2019. The minister said he had predicted that it would take the economy two years to come on growth path and the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

“Those who are asking how suddenly the economic growth accelerated should watch my video clip where I had said that it will take two years,” the minister tweeted while sharing his video clip of April 3, 2019, on the subject. The federal minister said it was clear policy of the government of Imran Khan to put the economy on sustainable growth path instead of taking the decision that might have immediate acceptance but were not good for economy.