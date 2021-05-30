Will not let ‘PTIMF’ budget approval from parliament: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said he will not let the ‘PTIMF’ budget approve from the parliament as an anti-public government cannot make a people friendly budget. The PPP chairman said in his statement that passing of the budget made by International Monetary Fund (IMF) employees will be an attack against Pakistan’s sovereignty. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announces before every budget that this will be the year of progress. Bilawal Bhutto also bashed the incumbent government for taking loans over tough conditions and imposing unbearable taxes. He said the only parameter of progress in civilized societies is prosperity for the poor. The PPP chairman went on to say that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) economic policies revolve around capitalists. He said only PPP’s policies represent public interests.













