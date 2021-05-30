Uncle and niece betraying each other, Firdous jeers at PML-N

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on information Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday vituperated PML-N top brass saying that Uncle Shehbaz Sharif and his niece Maryam Nawaz are clearly betraying each other publically. In a statement, Chief Minister Punjab’s aid said that PDM has broken apart. Shahbaz Sharif wants to sell his pathetic narrative. Opposition was penitent before as well due to its politics of non-issues, Firdous said. Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that PDM’s pathetic politics exists no more, adding that opposition is ‘coward’ and corrupt. CM’s aid said that people would not be fooled by these corrupt looters once again. PDM is facing stiff differences among its own ranks, said Firdous.













