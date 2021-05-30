Three terror suspects remanded until June 4

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday remanded three terror suspects, said to be associated with MQM-London, in police custody until June 4. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) produced the suspects, identified as Naeem Khan, Aleem Khan and Imran, before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation. The court, approving the remand request, directed the police to present them at the next hearing along with a progress report about the investigation. The CTD announced the arrest of the suspects the other day. According to a CTD spokesman, a raid was carried out in the wee hours of Thursday at Landhi Railway Station in the city to arrest the suspects with the help of a federal agency. “They made startling revelations during initial investigations,” he said. Sharing the identities of the suspects, the CTD official said that those apprehended included Muhammad Naeem, who is a senior party member in Hyderabad and was the mastermind behind the group, Imran Ahmed- another senior leader of MQM in Hyderabad- and Aleemuddin. He said that Muhammad Naeem formed the group on the directives of abroad leadership and had the previous record of his alleged involvement in terrorism acts, arson, murder of cops, and blasts.













