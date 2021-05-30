Qureshi, Iraqi counterpart discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein Saturday discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, multi-dimensional cooperation, regional and global issues.

Earlier, foreign minister Qureshi arrived in Iraq on his three-day official visit.

During a meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, a press release said.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attached high priority to its tie with Iraq. These brotherly ties were based upon historical, religious and civilizational relations.

He said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economy.

The foreign minister underlined that there were vast opportunities between the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education technology, infrastructure development and other diverse fields.

Pakistan with 220 million population had been an attractive market for investors, he added.

Qureshi said that they were keen to hold an earlier meeting of the joint ministerial commission of both countries to discuss comprehensively issues of mutual interest and further consultations.

He expressed his pleasure that so far, about 63 different Iraqi diplomats had gained training in different diplomatic affairs at Pakistan’s Foreign Services Academy.

The minister said Pakistan was playing a key role and had been a shared partner in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed that both countries could benefit from their experiences in the war against terrorism and lauded unprecedented sacrifices of Iraqi people against terrorism.

Qureshi also informed his Iraqi counterpart about Pakistan’s stance on the continuing human rights violations in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and

He welcomed the adoption of resolution in the UN Human Rights Council over holding of impartial and independent inquiry into Israeli atrocities and human rights violations of Palestinian people.

The foreign minister stressed that resolutions of Palestine issue for durable peace in Middle East and IIOJK issue for permanent peace in South Asia were must.

Both sides also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and Iraqi foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for sending three planes loaded with coronavirus medical supplies.

They also agreed to further their bilateral cooperation at the UN, OIC and other global fora.