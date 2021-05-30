PM takes notice of complaints lodged by an expatriate Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of complaints lodged by an expatriate Pakistani on the Citizens Portal regarding the transfer of a plot in a housing society. According to the PM office, action has been taken against the officers of Islamabad Land Revenue on the directions of the Prime Minister. The Inspector of Cooperative Housing Societies has been dismissed while the clerk of the Circular Registrar Office has also been removed from his seat. The PM office said that show-cause notice has also been issued to the housing society concerned and its bank accounts have been frozen.













