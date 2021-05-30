PRCS celebrates ‘Red Cross Red Crescent Day’

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan celebrated the “Red Cross Red Crescent Day” under the global theme of “Together we are unstoppable” aiming to pay tribute to the frontline workers, volunteers and others who rendered services during Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control across the region. The event was attended by Chairman PRCS GB, Brig. (r) Saleem Mahmood, Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Wali Khan, DG Rescue-1122 Mr. Fida Hussain and a large number of volunteers from varied backgrounds.

Speaking at the occasion the Chairman PRCS GB Brig. (r) Saleem Mahmood said that Pakistan Red Crescent Society being an auxiliary body to the government has been serving the most vulnerable segments of the society by providing relief and rehabilitation services in times of disasters and other emergencies throughout the country. The similar efforts have been put together by the PRCS GB chapter by mobilizing volunteers and promoting the spirit of voluntary services among the youth but it faces some challenges to act even more efficiently.

“To overcome these challenges the PRCS needs special attention of the Provincial Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and other organizations so that the organization could be able to serve the vulnerable communities effectively” he added. He said that the PRCS GB has targeted to establish a strong network of up to 50,000 volunteers in Gilgit-Baltistan hence it invites GBDMA, Rescue-1122, AKDN and other organizations to come forward and join hands in recruiting and training the young volunteers in different capacities. Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Wali Khan said that in today’s materialistic era everyone is struggling to win bread and butter for themselves and their families and no one bothers to care for those in trouble from various aspects.