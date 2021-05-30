9 die, van plunges into ravine

9 people including 3 children were killed after a passenger van plunged into a ravine in the area of Zaminabad near Kohala due to overspeeding early Saturday morning.

The van was on its way from Rawalpindi to Chakothi. Owing to overspeeding the driver lost control and the van fell into deep ravine at Zaminabad. 9 persons including 3 children died on the spot while 16 were injured. .

According to police the rescue teams rushed to the scene on information and shifted 3 bodies to Abbass Institute of Medical sciences and 6 to CMH.

The eye witnesses said that the van became out of control due to tyre burst and plunged into ravine.