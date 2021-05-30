Sniffer dogs detect 14 more Covid-infected passengers at airport

Sniffer dogs deployed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport to pick out Covid-19-infected people have successfully detected another 14 patients carrying coronavirus from a private airline. According to the details, 166 passengers had landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on a private airline’s flight today, and their samples for COVID-19 were taken.

Fortunately, the dogs at the airport detected the deadly virus in 14 of the flyers’ samples.

When the flyers’ samples were tested for Covid-19, all of them were found to be carrying the deadly virus, according to airport administration. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed at the New Islamabad International Airport to identify COVID-19 patients entering Pakistan from abroad.

The Pakistan Army provided specially trained dogs to airport authorities after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).