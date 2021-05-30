Myanmar junta sentences 28 for attacks on Chinese-owned factories

Myanmar’s junta has handed out lengthy prison sentences to almost 30 people for torching Chinese-owned factories, state media said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, with more than 800 civilians killed in an ongoing bloody crackdown, by a local monitoring group’s count. According to Chinese state media, demonstrators in the commercial capital Yangon torched dozens of Chinese-owned textile factories in March, causing around $37 million in damage.

Twitter accounts of Myanmar pro-democracy groups allege — without offering clear proof — that the army carried out the factory attacks to justify a crackdown in which dozens of protesters died.