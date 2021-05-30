Webinar throws light on safe and informed migration

The Kawish Welfare society in collaboration with Migrant Resource Centre Islamabad organized an online outreach session on safe and informed migration. A number of activists and community members including men and women actively participated in the session.

Zulqarnain Rafiq, MRC Coordinator Islamabad, in his welcome remarks thanked Kawish and shared a brief overview of MRCs. He urged community-based organization to join hands with the MRC to spread awareness among the intended and outgoing migrants to avoid any unpleasant development during the pre or post migration. He apprised the participants that Migrant Resource Centers were established in Islamabad and Lahore back in 2015. He also shared that the MRCs work under the auspices of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) at the federal level and with the Department of Labour, Government of Punjab at the provincial level.

The MRCs operate under the European Union funded programme “Improving Migration Management in the Silk Routes Countries” which is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Sharing his views with the participants, Riasat Ali Khan; Chairman Kawish, thanked the MRC for honoring Kawish as its stakeholder in district Haripur and vowed to undertake and promote the MRC objective among the community. He shared a compressive profile of Kawish’s achievements and future plan since its inception and dedicated its landmark success to the diligent members and teamwork of its activists.

MRC counsellor Mushtaq Ahmad moderated the session and provided information to the participants mainly on the work and services of Migrant Resource Centres in Pakistan, foreign job opportunities, government authorities working on migration issues, identification of fake job ads, protecting visas, risks and hazards of irregular migration, and avenues for returnees.

The virtual event was successfully concluded with a question-answer session and closing remarks by MRC Coordinator with a pledge to jointly take off smooth execution of outreach activities at district Haripur.