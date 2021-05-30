Reviving the PDM

Having risen from the ashes of his prison cell, Shehbaz Sharif looks more than good. As if his earlier dinner invitation to the PPP and ANP was not a clear enough sign of him sitting firmly in the saddle, the turbo-charged leader stood shoulder to shoulder with PDM’s mastermind, Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Mincing no words, the Leader of the Opposition let the reconciliation cat out of the bag. With eyes on the recently-departed parties from the grand alliance, Senior Sharif wishes to proceed with a united, conciliatory opposition. That the PML-N under him would be poles apart from the stinging routine of exquisite salvos with his hardliner niece in command, is an understatement. Even this determined exercise to rebuild broken bridges runs parallel to Maryam’s tough line against the PPP. Probably in response to Shahbaz’s soiree, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashed out at the PPP; categorically stating how the opposition umbrella had closed its door upon it. This was soon bankrolled by Maryam.

So obvious are the cracks in the well-guarded fort of the Sharifs that she spent no time in dismissing the entire event as having no bearing on the PDM. In a clear attempt to prioritise the traditions of the Sharif household, Shahbaz stood by the firebrand Maryam and her camp.

Yet, gone are the days when the younger Sharif would follow the 70-year-old proverbial king of Jati Umra come what may. While Nawaz faces the political winter in London, Shahbaz is all geared up to grab his opportunity. With all his might. For the eternal good cop appears done with standing guard. As is evident by his high-profile politics and attempts to breathe life into the PDM devoid of its steam, now is Shehbaz’s opportunity to shine.

By tearing apart the PDM’s stance, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has spelt a clear parting of ways with Maryam. Whether to poke the bear, the PPP’s delegation popping up at the much-talked-about dinner presents an excellent opportunity for the former chief minister. Roping in the disgruntled parties would posit him as the literal leader of the opposition. Since he already enjoys support from Rawalpindi, it is he that PM Khan should be cautious of. While the PDM may be a spent force, the premier cannot afford to have another powerful enemy. And Shehbaz brings with him an energy that leads to a path of least resistance; something that always sits well with the powers that be.

PPP joining ranks with Senior Sharif could do wonders for Bilawal too. Laying bare the stinging nature of Maryan, he has been playing his cards right. Another play of the trump card and he might find himself back at the table. *