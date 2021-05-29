FCCI to help SCCI for development of planned industrial estate

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will help the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce & industry to have a well-organized and scientifically planned industrial estate by providing it guidance and technical know-how through the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC). This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the President FCCI, while talking to a delegation of the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here at the FCCI on Saturday.

He said the FIEDMC so far had undertaken three projects, including Value Addition City, M3 industrial estate and Allama Iqbal SEZ, which will further stabilize the national economy in addition to creating millions of jobs. To a question, the president FCCI endorsed the idea of cotton zoning which could help in enhancing cotton production. He also stressed the need to increase milk yield by enhancing quality of Neli Ravi buffalo. “It can play a major role in development of the dairy sector in Pakistan on modern scientific lines”, he added. Later, the presidents of both chambers inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and also exchanged

shields of their organizations.