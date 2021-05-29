Shahzad Akbar lodges FIR against Tareen group’s MPA Nazir Chohan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Saturday lodged an first information report (FIR) against party’s dissident leader Jahangir Tareen’s group MPA Nazir Chohan for levelling baseless allegations against him.

In the FIR lodged with the Racecourse Police Station, Lahore, Shahzad Akbar stated that his life is in danger after serious allegations levelled against him by Nazir Chochan in a private TV channel’s programme .

On his Twitter handler, Shahazad Akbar confirmed lodging of FIR against Nazir Chohan.

کچھ نادان دوست ابھی بھی سوشل میڈیا پہ کمراہ کن باتیں پھیلا رہے ہیں نیچھے دی ایف آئی آر کے مطابق ایک مسلمان شخص پر کفر کی تہمت لگانا تعزیرات پاکستان کے مطابق جرم ہے اور افسوس یہ جرم نذیر چوہان نے سرزد کیا اور میری مدیت میں لاہور پولیس نے اسکا مقدمہ درج کردیا ہے pic.twitter.com/9NLkQXEukD — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) May 29, 2021

MPA Nazir Chohan said that Shahazad Akbar has launched a vicious campaign against him. ” I will offer my arrest at 2pm before shrine of sufi saint Data Ganj Baksh.”

on the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has supported Shahazad Akbar for lodging FIR against Nazir Chohan, saying that using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable.

Taking to Twitter , he said: “Using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third rated tactics against @ShazadAkbar Shahzad is doing his job State cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks.” Using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third rated tactics against @ShazadAkbar Shahzad is doing his job State cannot function if it fails to safeguard his officials against such attacks — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 29, 2021