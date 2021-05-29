Daily Times

Shahzad Akbar lodges FIR against Tareen group’s MPA Nazir Chohan

Fawad Chaudhry defends Shahzad Akbar
says Nazeer Chohan using third rated tactics against interior advisor

Ihsan Qadir

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Saturday lodged an first information report (FIR) against party’s dissident leader Jahangir Tareen’s group MPA Nazir Chohan for levelling baseless allegations against him.

In the FIR lodged with the Racecourse Police Station, Lahore, Shahzad Akbar stated that his life is in danger after serious allegations levelled against him by Nazir Chochan in a private TV channel’s programme .

On his Twitter handler, Shahazad Akbar confirmed lodging of FIR against Nazir Chohan.

MPA Nazir Chohan said that Shahazad Akbar has launched a vicious campaign against him. ” I will offer my arrest at 2pm before shrine of sufi saint Data Ganj Baksh.”

on the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has supported Shahazad Akbar for lodging FIR against Nazir Chohan, saying that using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable.

