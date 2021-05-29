Russell, Edwards, Faulkner and Usman eager to prove their mettle in PSL 6

LAHORE: Despite several hurdles that the Pakistan Super League 6 had to face, the most sought-after T20 cricketers continue to gather in the United Arab Emirates capital. They are eager to get on the field to showcase their exceptional skills and talents and win the hearts of the millions of fans who will be watching the games with their friends and families on the television screens. The PSL 6 lived up to its promise with top-quality cricket and riveting battles at Karachi’s National Stadium and the six teams’ line-ups suggest that trend to continue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. For the UAE-leg, the league has attracted some names who are renowned for their extraordinary repertoire, which makes them global T20 superstars. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (Islamabad United and Multan Sultans) and wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles (Quetta Gladiators and Sultans) will be making their returns to the HBL PSL, while their fellow West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner will be marking their PSL debuts.

Andre Russell of Quetta Gladiators said: “I still have very fond memories of my first PSL tournament with Islamabad United. I still have some great friendships from my PSL experiences and I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators and play under Sarfaraz Ahmed. I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud.” Johnson Charles of Multan Sultans said: “The PSL serves another opportunity to the players to enhance their skillset with its intricacies. The fielding standards are excellent and the local Pakistan bowlers, whether spinners or pacers, really challenge a batsman’s abilities. Along with top quality players, the teams possess top cricketing minds in the shape of coaches and mentors.” Fidel Edwards of Peshawar Zalmi said: “It is no mean task to gather six contingents to put a high-quality tournament in these difficult and uncertain times. I have no qualms that like its previous editions, this PSL edition is going to keep the fans glued to the screens from around the world with some sensational performances and tightly fought matches.”

James Faulkner of Lahore Qalandars said: “I am looking forward to my first appearance in the Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The PSL has over the years produced some outstanding cricketers and in just six years since its inception has captured the attention of the fans and followers of the game around the world.” Martin Guptill of Karachi Kings said: “This will be my first appearance in the Pakistan Super League and I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings. The PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings who are a very good side.”

Usman Khawaja of Islamabad United said: “That the HBL PSL 6 is continuing despite the hurdles and challenges it had to face recently, is an excellent news for fans and players alike. These are extremely difficult times for so many and we understand things may not always run as smoothly as they normally do. But the event organisers have done a tremendous job to relocate the event and organise all the logistics in such a short time.”