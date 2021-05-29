India, New Zealand to share title if World Test Championship final ends in a draw or tie

LAHORE: India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners of the World Test Championship if next month’s final ends in a draw or tie, cricket’s world body said in a statement on Friday. The two teams will face off in Southampton, England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 kept as a reserve day. The reserve day will come into play only if time lost during the five regular days –– June 18 to 22 –– is not made up on those days. The ICC has also announced that the match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes balls. “There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario,” the International Cricket Council added in the statement. “In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” the ICC statement added.

The contest between the world’s top-ranked sides will also see new adjustments for decisions come into effect. “The final will be played with the recent changes to international playing conditions implemented –– they are in effect in the ongoing Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series too,” the ICC said. The third umpire will automatically review all calls of short runs by on-field umpires and communicate the decision to the field umpire before the next ball is bowled. Before reviewing an lbw decision, the fielding captain or the dismissed batter can check with the on-field umpires whether they thought a genuine attempt was made to play the ball. For lbw reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same umpire’s call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

Following their 3-1 series win against England, Virat Kohli’s India booked their place in the world final as the top-ranked Test nation. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand secured their spot when a series between South Africa and Australia was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.