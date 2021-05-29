POA completes online accreditation process of Pakistan contingent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has completed the process of online accreditation for athletes and coaches/ officials of athletics, equestrian and shooting teams. “The athletes of these sports already stand qualified for participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games”, said POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Friday. “The women athletes belonging to athletics, having the universality place, will attend these Games. The POA, in consultation with the Pakistan Swimming Federation, has requested the World Swimming Federation (FINA) for the universality place in swimming for one male and one female athlete from Pakistan. And we are awaiting announcement of FINA by July 1st, 2021,” he added. Khalid said side by side the POA had also completed the online accreditation for the athletes and coaches/ officials of badminton, judo, gymnastics, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling, being the probables who may get qualification/ invitation place from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission. “Taekwondo and wrestling qualification rounds have been completed and athletes of both these sports performed very well but they could not make their place in the round.” He said in addition the POA had also completed and submitted accreditation of IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza as a dignitary of Pakistan, being the minister responsible for sports, to the Tokyo Organising Committee on May 21st, 2021.” The POA official said the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee were making all-out efforts in ensuring these Games to be organised in a safe and secure environment for each and everyone during these difficult times of pandemic all over the world.













