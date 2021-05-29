Tottenham Hotspurs hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON: Tottenham have made contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino –– currently boss of Paris Saint-Germain –– about a return to the club, according to widespread reports in the British press on Friday. The 49-year-old left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month. Media reports say it is understood the London club have spoken to the Argentine, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January, regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge in London. PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons and lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals but won the French Cup. The French club on Thursday issued an interview on their interview featuring Pochettino, who has 12 months left on his contract, talking about doing “great things in the future”. “I’m happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes,” he said. “There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time. But we will do great things in the future.”













