Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Express Rome, Marathopolis, Inthira Naree, Josco Huizhou and Petal Lady carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Neptune, FJ Star, IDC Diamond and Serene Amelia carrying Palm Kernel and Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by thirteen ships to load/offload Containers, Rice, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, two gas carriers ‘Marangas Tory ’ and ‘Solaris’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning (today), and three more ships, Express Rome, CMB Chikko and Da Wei Shan are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-1 on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 185,498 tonnes, comprising 161,673 tonnes imports cargo and 23,825 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,560 Containers (2,670 TEUs imports and 890 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two Container ships, Cap Carmel and CMA CGM Fidelio are expected take berths at Container Terminal on Friday (today), while a container vessel ‘Mary Star’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more container vessels, Ikaria and Diyala are due to arrive on Saturday, and four more ships namely, MSC Denisse, Cendrillion, Kits Nevis and Umm Bab are due to arrive on Sunday.