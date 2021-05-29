Young Imran Khan’s reaction to actress’ remarks goes viral in India

India’s entertainment websites remain obsessed with Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former cricket hero and the incumbent prime minister of the country.

Multiple entertainment portals have in recent months published stories on Imran Khan’s relations with Bollywood stars and his popularity among female Indian actresses.

Zee News India recently published an article based on Khan’s appearance on a popular talk show in the late 1980s while focusing on the compliments given by a Pakistani actress for the skipper.

Actress Anita Ayub was a participant in the TV show hosted by legendary Pakistani actor Moin Akhtar.

In the clip, which according to the Indian website has gone viral, Akhtar asks Anita about cricket.

To everyone’s surprise, the actress, sitting beside Imran Khan, says she has no interest in cricket.

“I said I’m not interested in cricket but I didn’t say I’m not interested in cricketers,” Anita says jokingly.

The article then goes on to discuss the gossip around Imran Khan’s rumoured relationships with a couple of Bollywood actresses.

The Zee News article headlined “Pakistan actress ‘flirts’ with young Imran Khan on talk show” has received mixed reactions on social media in Pakistan and India.