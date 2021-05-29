PM to interact with public via telephone tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the general public via telephone for the fourth time on Sunday (May 30). Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed said that the prime minister will directly interact with the public for the fourth time at 3:00pm on May 30 in a series of direct discussions via telephone under the banner of ‘Aap ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai Sath’ [your prime minister is with you]. He said that the interaction would be broadcast on television, radio and digital platforms and the people could reach out to the prime minister via telephone number 051-9224900. In the previous interaction, the prime minister, besides directing to resolve issues raised by the general public, said that the Covid cases in the country are witnessing a stabilising effect and urged the public to adopt Covid SOPs during Eid in order to avoid an India-like situation.













