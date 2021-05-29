Sanjrani, Gillani at loggerheads

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani have had a tiff over the requisition of staff.

Sources in the Senate Secretariat said that former prime minister Gillani is upset with the chairman as he is being denied staff of his own choice. Chairman’s office wants Gillani’s office to function with the staff that was previously working with veteran politician Raja Zafar ul Haq. Gillani apparently does not want to work with that staff and wants people of his own choice.

Recently a female joint secretary was assigned to work with Gillani but later Senate’s office withdrew her.

It is interesting to note that Sadiq Sanjrani was appointed as a member of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission, his first-ever political exposure at the federal level. The PPP was also instrumental in getting Sanjrani elected as Senate chairman for his first term. Even when Sanjrani was under threat of losing his office as he faced a no-confidence motion in 2019, it is generally believed that PPP at the last moment helped out him.

The sources said that the PPP leadership is very upset with Sanjrani over what they believe an attitude of non-cooperation and disregard of PPP’s ‘favours’ to him.