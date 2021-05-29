COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 2,482 more people

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 58,611 with 2,482 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,822 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-seven corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 60 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 67 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,132 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among 23 of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours. The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 4.8 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 39 percent, Multan 69 percent, Bahawalpur 28 percent and Peshawar 36 percent.