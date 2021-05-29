Resolution against Israel in UNHRC a symbol of Muslim unity: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Friday said that the resolution adopted by UN Human Rights Council against Israeli atrocities in cooperation with OIC is a symbol of Muslim Ummah unity.

He further said that Israel’s escape from open investigation is clear evidence of Israeli horror and barbarism.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan wants a solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle to take a common stand on the issues of the Muslim Ummah is succeeding. All issues, including Kashmir and Palestine, can be resolved through the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, he added.

The OIC will be stronger and more stable under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and disputes between Islamic countries should also be resolved through the OIC platform.