Working in close coordination with each other plays key role in improving performance-Akbar Durrani

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS chaired an inter-ministerial meeting for deliberations on formulation of SOPs on Mutual Legal Assistance Act, 2020. at the Ministry of Narcotics Control. The Federal Secretary emphasized on the need of working together and said that the close coordination is the key to successful execution of projects and improving overall performance. He further added that there should be a streamlined system for effective coordination amongst all stakeholders.

The participants of the meeting included Ms. Riffat Butt, Legislative Advisor, Ministry of Law and Justice, Mr. Tahir Akbar Awan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Mr. Muhammad Tariq, Joint Director (Law) Anti Narcotics Force. All participants mutually agreed upon the need of effective collaboration. A meeting to gauge progress on discussed point is scheduled in two weeks.