Pakistan hails as UN agrees to probe into Israeli aggression

At the request of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was represented by Pakistan, the United Nations (UN) has agreed to launch an international investigation into deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip earlier this month, the Foreign Office said on Friday. “Pakistan, representing the OIC, presented a resolution at this special session of the Human Rights Council to ensure compliance with international law and to set up an independent commission to investigate Israeli aggression in Palestine,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “Following a discussion at a special session of the Human Rights Council on Palestine, the resolution was adopted by a clear majority,” it said. The Foreign Office said this is a “major diplomatic achievement” for Pakistan. By a vote of 24 states in favour, and nine against, with 14 abstentions, the 47-member council adopted the resolution brought by the OIC through Pakistan, and the Palestinian delegation to the UN. The Foreign Office said that the HRC special session and its decision to establish a standing international commission of inquiry to investigate human rights violations represent a global resolve to end systemic impunity and injustice and begin a process of meaningful accountability. “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and shares the international community’s expectation for effective implementation of this resolution to ensure respect for international law as well as for rights and dignity of the people of Palestine,” the FO added.













