Use of modern technology linked to economic growth: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the use of modern technology is an important need of the hour for economic growth.

Addressing a pre-budget consultative seminar on ‘Digital Transformation and Economic Growth’ on Friday, Hashim said that the Punjab government is ensuring the advancement of technology in the production sectors as well as in administrative matters. Technology is also being used to provide a conducive environment for business in the province.

He said that the use of automated systems for revenue was the continuation of digital transformation. Local labour is being equipped with state-of-the-art technology for consumption in international markets. Further, the additional resources for skills development will be provided in the next budget. The use of technology is being ensured to increase productivity in the agricultural sector, he added.

The minister informed the participants that the Punjab government improved the provision of services in the province by using information technology while in the future use of information technology will be increased to provide services in the field of education and health.