Pakistan’s hunger pandemic

Pakistan has worse malnutrition levels than almost every country in the region. The Global Hunger Index 2020 report slotted us on 88th rank, much behind Iran (39th), Sri Lanka (64th) and even Bangladesh (75th).

It was not as if we lived in hunky-dory times before. That one in every five of us went to bed on an empty stomach is a dreary reminder of Pakistan’s rife food insecurity. But overwhelmingly due to economic impacts and supply chain disruptions, the novel pandemic would only serve to twist the knife further in.

In pleasant contrast to 2020’s wheat fiasco, wheat production is set to surpass earlier estimates by around one million tonne in Punjab alone. With an all-time high output, there are talks of reaping 28.75 million tonnes this season. Call it a direct consequence of the federal decision to raise the minimum wheat support price (from Rs 1400 to Rs 1800), favourable weather or a respite from the much-dreaded yellow rust disease, but the government is in a mood to celebrate. Too bad, the country is still miles behind achieving food security despite this record crop. We would still need to import four million tonnes of wheat to feed our increasing population till the next harvest. Though Federal Committee on Agriculture has estimated a shortage of around 500,000 tonnes, this calculation does not take into account the seeds needed for the next plantation; nutritional requirements of about 1.4 million Afghan refugees and–to our misfortune–to overcome the rampant smuggling into Afghanistan.

Gloom despite a boom. Why is rampant food insecurity (shortfall of two million tonnes) still a sting in the tail of a bumper season, one may wonder? Going by the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement, 16.4 out of every 100 households suffered from some level of obstruction in meeting their nutritional needs. The situation is even direr in Balochistan where food insecurity plagues around 30 per cent of households. Our food woes simply refuse to die down!

The only sustainable solution to this never-ending saga lies in improving per acre yield. No qualms about that. At a time when New Zealand produces close to nine tonnes per hectare, Pakistan’s wheat yield stands at a meagre three tonnes. In layman’s terms, this is a clear reminder of our fast-crippling self-sufficiency. The amount needed to pair our needs off could be much, much higher in the future if our shenanigans with harvesting a “bumper crop” continue. What is immediately needed are substantial and sustainable gains. If we keep increasing the wheat acreage at the expense of sugarcane and cotton, who is to foot the bill for their comparatively costlier imports? Since no noble intentions can magically straighten out our geographical constraints, Pakistan just has to get to grips with what it has been endowed with.

Improvement in seed quality aside, our yield potential is also hurting due to reduced use of fertiliser (only one-fourth to that in India). There is no denying the need to uphaul food fortification legislation. But equally critical is the stranglehold of middlemen over the farmer. Even this year, speculations about them encouraging the farmers to hoard their crop ran wild. Ergo, these so-called saviours need to be bid adieu to protect the interests of vulnerable farmers as well as achieving food goals. The wheat stock management debacle at the provincial level is an open secret. Similarly counter-productive has been the rampant misreporting of available stock. Last year’s flour crisis had been in the making for quite some time now. But sadly, we have still not learned any lesson yet. To date, there appears no sign of any ease in fast-spiralling flour prices. Not anytime soon!

As for food insecurity, our future food systems need to be built with an aim to achieve zero hunger. Nothing other than affordable and healthy diets would do! *