SBP to keep policy rate at 7% for next two months

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan said on Friday that the policy rate would remain at 7% for the next two months.

According to the statement, the MPC has been heartened by an upward revision in the FY21 growth prediction to 3.94 percent since its last meeting in March.

“The MPC noted that this confirms the strength of the broad-based economic rebound underway since the start of the fiscal year, on the back of targeted fiscal measures and aggressive monetary stimulus,” it said.

This upward trend is projected to continue, resulting in larger growth next year, the statement said.

The lingering impact of this February’s electricity tariff hike, as well as a pick-up in month-on-month food prices, partially driven by the customary seasonality around Ramzan, pushed inflation up to 11.1 percent year-on-year in April, according to the MPC.