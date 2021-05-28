Summer vacation for two to three weeks; schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Friday that summer vacations in schools will be for only two to three weeks as students have suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial minister made the announcement while addressing the media at the launch of vaccination centers for teachers and other staff alongside Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

“There are 16,000 teachers and 4,000 non-teaching staff in Lahore. We are trying to complete the vaccination of teachers by end of June,” he said. Vaccinations for teachers would commence from the beginning of June.

Teachers and the non-teaching staff would be given the Chinese vaccination jabs, Sinovac and Sinopharm.