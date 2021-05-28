Imran Khan to perform ground-breaking of Rashakai SEZ in Naushehra today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naushehra on Friday to perform ground-breaking of Rashkai Special Economic Zone being developed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

More than one thousand acres of land has been acquired for the construction of Special Economic Zone which will boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will create about 3,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people. Different industries including textile, Information Technology, energy and industrial units of food processing sector will be set up in Rashakai Economic Zone.