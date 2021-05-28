Sajjad Naseer’s book comprises his published and unpublished writings

Professor Sajjad Naseer is an eminent academic, who has taught and headed the Political Science Department at the Punjab University.

He has also been associated with the Department of Social Sciences at the Lahore School of Economics (LSE). His academic and research career spans over four decades in which he has participated in several national and international conferences. He has been vigorous and dynamic in articulating his views and commentaries in the Pakistani electronic media. In that sense Professor Naseer is a well known educationist, who does not need any introduction.

Recently, Professor Naseer has put together a book comprising of his published and unpublished writings titled Politics and Governance: Domestic & Foreign Overview. The book contains perceptive and insightful essays, research and conference papers presented in different academic settings over the past two decades. Most of the book revolves around two enduring themes/issues in Pakistani context, politics and governance. The book covers fourteen chapters and is neatly divided into two parts; the first part, which is longer, focuses on the domestic context. Here Professor Naseer touches on almost all issues ranging from migration to urbanization, and disaster management to judicial crisis, transition politics and then tries to weave these issues in the context of governance under Pakistani federalism. Thus, he analyses this web of complexity and in the process leaves the reader still hunkering for the possible solution to these developmental problems.

The second part is shorter but wider ranging, as it covers the contemporary sensitivities about US withdrawal from Afghanistan to issues of regional security, war, peace and the decline of American hegemony in the world order

The second part is shorter but wider ranging, as it covers the contemporary sensitivities about US withdrawal from Afghanistan to issues of regional security, war, peace and the decline of American hegemony in the world order. On regional security, his discussion on Pakistan’s relations with India and Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan provide informative historical overview and insights; yet the overall conclusion Professor Naseer draws is gloomy and prospects of peace, cooperation and development remain marginal. He cautions that peace will continue to be a delusion for India and Pakistan, unless their respective leaderships change their mind sets and make a conscious effort towards ‘trust building’ and rationalizing defense expenditures. On American global dominance, Professor Naseer asserts, ‘nativist and protectionist interests’ are holding back its potential now, as long as America was able to curb these forces internally its Great power status was secure, he conjectures the end of American global dominance by 2030.

Over all essays and articles in the book are well written, coherent, analytical and highly readable. The academic community, policy makers, journalists and students will definitely benefit by reading, Professor Naseer’s: Politics and Governance: Domestic and Foreign Overview.

The review has been written and contributed by Dr Saeed Shafqat