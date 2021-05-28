Osaka to skip news conferences at French Open, cites mental health

PARIS: Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Thursday said she will not take questions from the press at this year’s French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players’ mental health. Players can be fined up to $20,000 for skipping a media conference at Grand Slams and Osaka said she hoped the “considerable amount” that she expected to be fined would go towards a mental health charity. “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to do any press during Roland Garros,” the Japanese world number two wrote on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” Expecting players to answer questions after losses amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down”, Osaka added. Osaka has in the past used her platform and considerable press attention to highlight issues of police violence and racial inequality.













