TPL partners with NOWPDP to launch Pehchaan, an empowerment program for the differently abled

TPL Corp, a technology driven conglomerate with investments across Life and General Insurance, Real Estate, Security, Asset Tracking, Navigation , Mapping and several technology startups has partnered with NOWPDP, a non-governmental organization promoting the noble cause of inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled.

The Empowerment Program named Pehchaan, is in line with TPL’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. The aim is to reduce inequality and ensure that everyone gets a fair chance when competing for positions in the organization, regardless of their basis of ability, gender, race, color, age, religion or national origin. The Company firmly believes that a diverse working environment is key to building high performance teams.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL’s head office located at Centrepoint, Karachi recently. Nader Nawaz, Group Head, HR & Administration represented TPL Corp and MuneebaHaroon, Director Operations represented NOWPDP. Speaking at the occasion, Nader Nawaz, Group Head HR & Admin, TPL Corp, said “I take deep pride in joining hands with NOWPDP for this initiative and ensuring that all members of the society are given equal representation. A diverse and inclusive environment where every person can bring their full and authentic selves to work is something we strive for at TPL.”

MuneebaHaroon, Director Operations, NOWPDP said, “Economic empowerment and access to workplace environment are the biggest challenges for people with disabilities. NOWPDP is proud to partner with TPL to create internship and job opportunities for an inclusive equitable workforce.”