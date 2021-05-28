Kapil Sharma and Bhumi come together to help people suffering from COVID-19

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been working relentlessly to help people amid the second wave of the coronavirus, has now joined hands with comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to provide oxygen to the people in Karnataka. The Saand Ki Aankh actor has teamed up with Mission Zindagi initiative under which buses with oxygen concentrators will be stationed outside hospitals in several districts of Karnataka including Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala-1 and Nelamangala-2. Pednekar, who is now focused on helping people in the rural areas, explained, “Our buses would be installed with oxygen concentrator’s that would provide tertiary care to patients outside district hospital emergencies while they wait for a bed. Our buses will help share the load of hospitals in smaller towns where the cases are now rising.” The actor is happy to collaborate with Kapil Sharma for the initiative. Kapil Sharma too feels honoured to support those in need at this crucial time. “As humans, we have to support each other right now.”













