PML-N won’t let PTI govt pass ‘anti-people’ budget

PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he will not let the PTI-led government pass an ‘anti-people budget’.

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is ‘against the public interest’, adding that he has directed the party’s economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that people can understand the reality of the economy. “Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy in the pre-budget seminar,” he said. “The masses are paying the price of the government’s economic manipulation every day due to inflation,” he added.

It should be recalled that Shahbaz had hosted a dinner reception two days ago in which he had invited PPP, ANP, and other opposition party leaders. According to sources, the overall political situation of the country was discussed at the dinner, including the economy.

After the dinner, Maryam Nawaz had clarified that the huddle had nothing to do with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and that it was hosted by Shehbaz in his capacity as leader of the opposition in National Assembly.

Maryam claimed the government had lied about the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which, she said, even the ruling party’s own representatives are not ready to accept. The PML-N leader said people from all walks of life have been affected by growing inflation.