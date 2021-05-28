NAB summons former trade secretary in sugar subsidy probe

In a move to expedite the sugar subsidy scandal probe, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former trade secretary Younus Dhaga on June 3. The former secretary has been asked to appear before the bureau on June 3 along with the minutes of the inter-ministry meeting, summaries, recommendations, paperwork regarding the export of sugar. Dhaga was inducted in the sugar scandal probe and he had appeared before the graft-buster body on April 28. It merits mention here that several ministers and officers have appeared before the NAB in an ongoing sugar scandal probe.













