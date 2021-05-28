Coronavirus claims 19 more lives in KP

The death toll from coronavirus infection reached 4009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the virus claimed 19 more lives during the last 24 hours, a report from the Health Department said.

According to the report 383 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported from the province during the same period taking the number of total cases to 131027.

484 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery after which the number of total recovered people reached to 121517 in the province.

The report further informed that the number of active cases remained at 5501 adding 7771 medical tests for confirmation of the virus were conducted during the same period in the province.

The prevalence percentage of coronavirus dropped to its lowest in three months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to the Health Department it remained 4.9 on Thursday.

The report said the coronavirus percentage remained from one to four percent in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while in five districts it was recorded as 5 percent.

In ten districts of the province the percentage remained at six to nine percent.

During the last seven days, the report said the positivity ratio of the virus in Mardan was the highest at 12 percent while in Shangla the ratio remained at 10 percent.

The report further said that numbers of active cases in the province were reported as 5501 while the number of admitted patients of coronavirus infection dropped to 1036 in different hospitals of the province.

Among these patients 521 were under treatment at HDUs, 139 at ICUs and 46 on ventilators.

At three big hospitals of the provincial metropolis, 357 patients were admitted for the infection of which 39 were on ventilators owing to critical state.