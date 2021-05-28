CPEC road network: 1100 km completed, 850 km under construction

Since the beginning of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), around 1100km long road network has been completed while 850 km is under construction.

According to Gwadar Pro, the new motorways and highways are now built on Public-Private Partnership Policy.

The World Economic forum has reported earlier that Pakistan has been ranked with a better road network than Iran, Russia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and many others.

The country is likely to further improve its ranking and quality significantly with the construction of new mega projects under CPEC.

The development of road projects under CPEC and National Highway Authority (NHA) will not only improve the ranking of the country, but it will also enhance the quality of the road network, transportation and logistics as well.

In the next two weeks, the construction of the 69km long Sialkot- Kharian Motorway & 62km long Multan -Lodhran Highway is also expected to start. Whereas the construction of Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway will start in August 2021.

Apart from Sindh and Punjab, work on the CPEC western route, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province has been in full swing. The new road network under CPEC will improve Pakistan ‘s transportation to Iran.

The work on the CPEC western route will benefit the most underdeveloped areas of Balochistan and KPK province. The CPEC road network would help promote economic activities in those areas.

The road infrastructure projects are being launched in the less developed areas of the country to bring them at par with other developed areas.

Recently, a ground breaking of the 103 kilometer-long Naukundi-Mashkhel road was done by Prime Minister Imran Khan. After connecting N-40 with N-85 and M-8, (Western Route CPEC) linking Chagai-Nokundi Sector with Gwadar will open the entire remote region.