Five children suffering from mysterious skin, blood and eye diseases in Bakrani villages

Five children of Abdullah Lashari and Wadho Lashari villages of Bakrani Taluka are suffering from mysterious ophthalmological, blood or dermatological diseases due to which they have lost eyesight and their faces have developed marks all over.

The children include 5-year Sania and 7-year Naeem of Wadho Lashari village. Sadam Lashari, father of both the kids, told daily times that he doesn’t know which disease his children are suffering from. He said some doctors said that they are suffering from a skin disease, but others said that it is a blood ailment. He said he has spent all his valuables on their medical treatment but in vain. He said his children are fast losing eyesight now which will ruin their lives.

Other three children include 13-year Saeeda daughter of Mashooque Lashari and 10-year Suhana and 14-year Javed of Abdullah Lashari village. Mashooque Lashari, father of Saeeda, told reporters that his daughter was infected with the same disease after two months of her birth. He said he also got treatment at Larkana but without any cure so far.

He said that he too spent all his belongings on her treatment but the mysterious disease still exists which has made him extremely worried about the future of his daughter as she ha sto live her long life.

Abdul Majeed Lashari, father of other two children, said that doctors just looted him but did not provide proper treatment so that his kids could be healthy and free of the disease. He too said he is extremely worried about their future life which is going to be very tough for them.

They urged the philanthropists, Sindh Health Care Commissioner and Health Department bosses to take notice of their kids ailment and send highly qualified and experienced doctors’ team to their villages to provide proper medical treatment or their children’s treatment may be carried out at government expenses anywhere in the province so that they could be able to pass their life comfortably like other children.