Businesses to remain closed on Friday & Saturday in Gujranwala

On the recommendations of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab on Thursday allowed the local traders to close their business on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Secretary Primary Health in his notification to DC Gujranwala said that in line with local customs and demand of local traders, the request has been accepted to allow the business in Gujranwala on Sunday.

Meanwhile, president chamber of commerce and industry Umar Ashraf has asked the local traders to ensure the observance of Corona SOPs issued by the government.

Separately,Rescue 1122 held a pre-flood mock exercise at Upper Chenab canal here on Thursday, DC Gujranwala Sohail Khawaja was the chief guest. The health department, civil defence, agriculture, veterinary and municipal corporation teams participated in the mock exercise. The rescue personnel demonstrated skills needed in shifting flood-affected people to safe places on an emergency basis, rescuing drowning people, and providing first aid and shifting the injured to hospital in an ambulance on time.

DC said that the purpose of the mock exercise is to prepare for protecting the maximum possible lives and property of the people.

The rescue service has set up an emergency control room, medical camp and flood camp to guide the local population in case of a flood. The DC visited the camps set up along and issued directions for their improvement.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a drug addict died allegedly due to over dose here Ali Pur Chatha Gujranwala. It was reported that Imran, 40 injected himself with an overdose of drug, after which he got critical and died on the way to hospital.