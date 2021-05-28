PM urges Muslim states to follow principles of State of Medina

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Muslim countries to follow the basic principles of State of Medina, the foundation of which was laid by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), to rise again in the world.

The prime minister said this while virtually delivering a keynote address at the International Conference on Civilisational values in the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Seerah organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation at Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.

Quoting philosopher poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said whenever in history the Muslims have risen up, they have gone back to the old principles embedded in the State of Medina. The prime minister said the very principles of this state were based on rule of law, meritocracy and compassion.

Imran Khan said, “Our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set up the first welfare state in the history of mankind where the state took responsibility of the weak segments of the society including the poor, the orphans, the widows and the elderly people.He said that this unique state also brought the powerful under the law. He noted that this is the main thing which distinguishes between the civilised and banana states.

Alluding to China, the prime minister said this rising power took over seven hundred million people out of poverty in thirty years, besides bringing ministerial level people under the law. He said this is the basis of a society which emerges and ascends.

Separately, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. They discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will host the World Environment Day on the fifth of next month and showcase the steps it has taken to deal with the issue of climate change.

Attending a ceremony in connection with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in Haripur on Thursday, he said that this is also a mark of recognition that Pakistan is amongst the few countries which is taking serious measures to cope with the challenge of global warming.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. He said melting of glaciers at a rapid pace posed a challenge to Pakistan.