Pakistan is the safest country for minorities: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities but massacre of minorities, sanctioned by the Modi Government , is taking place in India. India is still unable to tolerate the Kartarpur Corridor Project adding that People of different faith and religion are living in harmony in Pakistan and enjoying their rights with freedom. International organizations including the United States should take notice of Indian atrocities, so that minorities in India can have protection and religious freedom. He was talking to a delegation from the Sikh community in the United States.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all minorities in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living peacefully, have religious freedom and the government is ensuring their protection as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The PTI government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring the provision of rights to all minorities in Pakistan. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without any discrimination of any religion. The policies of the government of Pakistan are ensuring peace and harmony in the country and the Kartarpur corridor is a testament to the government’s minority friendly initiatives, he added.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities, but in Modi’s India Muslims and other minorities are being persecuted. The violence against minorities is increasing and Muslims are no longer safe in Modi’s India where Muslims are lynched in daylight and mob violence has also become a norm, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar added that international human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report the plight of religious minorities in India. India should be compelled through diplomatic pressure to ensure religious freedom as well as protection of lives and properties of all minorities, including Muslims living in India, and to stop the massacre of minorities, he reiterated.