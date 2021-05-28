NAB terms Sial’s allegations baseless

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday termed the allegations leveled by Irrigation Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Sial as baseless, unfounded, contrary to the facts and concocted. A spokesman of NAB said in a statement that the NAB has started an inquiry of assets beyond means against Mr Sial in the year 2018, which was upgraded into investigation in Jan 2021 after evaluating concrete evidence, authentic documents and in the light of statements of witnesses. The investigations of assets belong means case involving billion of rupees are continuing right now. And allegations that the investigations were started following the raising of water issue by Mr Sial was misleading, unfounded and distorted as the anti graft watch dog believes in discharging its duties in accordance with law of the land. Sial is hereby advised not to waste his energies on sullying NAB. Sial should put his energies together to defend his case.













