TDAP offers $400bn global Amazon’s market to local businesses: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has provided a huge opportunity to local businesses for selling their product in the $400 billion global Amazon’s market.

On his official twitter account, he said that the authority has provided the big facilities to local businesses and brands for achieving their market share from global e-commerce trade through Amazon digital platform.

TDAP is rolling out a series of awareness & training sessions for Pakistani sellers about @amazon in collaboration with trade bodies.This would help businesses to sell their products on a market of 400+ Billion $ successfully. Please stay connected via https://t.co/ewkaBM3ith — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 27, 2021

The adviser said that TDAP was rolling out a series of awareness and training sessions for Pakistani sellers about Amazon in collaboration with trade bodies. He said this would help businesses to sell their products on a market of $400 billion successfully.

I am sure that series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by @tdap_official about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for our local entrepreneurs.@aliya_hamza #Amazoninpakistan #ecommerce — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 27, 2021

