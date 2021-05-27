Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, May 27, 2021


TDAP offers $400bn global Amazon’s market to local businesses: Razak

Adviser announces series of awareness, trainings for Pakistani sellers

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has provided a huge opportunity to local businesses for selling their product in the $400 billion global Amazon’s market.

On his official twitter account, he said that the authority has provided the big facilities to local businesses and brands for achieving their market share from global e-commerce trade through Amazon digital platform.

The adviser said that TDAP was rolling out a series of awareness and training sessions for Pakistani sellers about Amazon in collaboration with trade bodies. He said this would help businesses to sell their products on a market of $400 billion successfully.

He said that the series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by TDAP about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

