Hearing of toshakhana reference adjourned till June 3

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till June 3, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in the toshakhana corruption reference.

The defence counsel, during the hearing, continued the cross-examination with the prosecution witness.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Khawaja Anwar Majeed on his lawyer’s request.

At the outset of the hearing, Zardari’s lawyer Farook H. Naek continued cross-examination with NAB witness Muhammad Ahmed. After this, the hearing was adjourned till the next date.

It may be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari was accused of receiving vehicles from Toshakhan for personal use during the regime of PPP. The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had already been declared proclaimed offender in this case.