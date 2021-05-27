Bestway Cement decides to set up a Greenfield cement plant in Mianwali

The Bestway Cement Limited has decided to set up a Greenfield cement plant in Mianwali.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company said, “In view of the increasing demand for cement in the country, Bestway Cement Limited (BWCL) has decided to set up a Greenfield cement plant with a capacity of 7, 200 tonnes of clinker per day near Paikhel, District Mianwali along with 9 MW Waste Heat Recovery Plant. To that end, the company has entered into an agreement with Sinoma International Engineering Co., Limited, PR China for EPC. All necessary regulatory approvals and financial arrangements have been secured.”